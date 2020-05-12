May has started and it is certainly a good month to buy a new pickup and save money.

A new month begins and car dealers go through very difficult times and their sales are very low. So If you want to buy a new car, May is a good time to negotiate and buy.

You can find great deals on new cars and save even more.

It is always necessary to do an investigation on which vehicle is the most convenient for you, within the investigation you must take into account the speed with which it will depreciate, because a significant drop in value could be more expensive.

Here are 5 of the best deals you can find, most deals are limited to specific regions, credit history, or dealer stock.

5.- Ford Ranger

Ford is giving up the security deposit on a 24-month lease. Special lease deals for the rest of the Ranger lineup start at $ 260 per month, $ 2,821 at signing, and an annual mileage limit of 10,500 for a base Ranger XL.

Additionally, Ranger buyers who finance through Ford Credit may be eligible to receive a $ 1,750 cash back in addition to a $ 1,500 credit applied to the first three payments.

Photo: Ford

4.- Honda Ridgeline

Eligible buyers can finance a 2019 model through Honda Financial Services with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of just 0.9%, while rates for 2020 models are one point higher, from 1.9 percent to 72 months.

Like many other manufacturers, Honda is offering a $ 500 cash back in addition to its other incentives to eligible medical professionals, first aid, active duty military, retirees, and college students.

Photo: Honda

3.- Jeep Gladiator

Lease deals as low as $ 209 per month have been seen for a Sport S 4×4. All of the Gladiator lease deals we found were 36 month terms ranging from $ 2,700 to $ 4,000 at the time of signing.

They are also offering 0% financing on all trim levels except the Sport base as well as employee pricing across the board.

In certain parts of the country, editions Overland, Rubicon, Mojave and North Edition they are eligible for a $ 1500 cash allowance.

Photo: Shutterstock

2.- RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500

Depending on location, Ram is offering leases in the Quad Cab 4 × 4 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2020 for $ 199 per month for 42 months, with $ 4389 down payment plus tax, title and license. Most 2019 and 2020 Ram configurations can be financed through Chrysler Capital with zero APR. The 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 are eligible for discounts close to $ 10K.

Ram’s national incentive program for May includes a 120-day deferment and zero APR for 72-month loans. Recently separated, active and retired first responders, medical professionals, and military personnel can accumulate an additional $ 500 in addition to regional incentives.

Photo: Ram

1.- GMC Sierra 1500/2500 / 3500HD

With the GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 2WD 2020 “sign and drive” lease requires zero down payment. Monthly payment of $ 366 per month for 36.

The Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 2020 is eligible for $ 6,500 in consumer cash, while Double Cab offers buyers $ 4,500.

Buyers will have access to zero APR financing through Chrysler Capital for 84-month loans.

Photo: Shutterstock

