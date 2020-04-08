This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If I think about audio, Sony is one of the firms that comes to mind. In fact, not long ago I had the opportunity to review the WF 1000XM3, a wireless headset with a charging case that is postulated as the best option if you are looking for something small and comfortable. Nevertheless, if you want to listen to real musicMy recommendation is that you think of another type of device.

Thanks to this offer of The English Court you can take home one of the wireless headband headphones from sony. We find the WH-CH700NL with 36% discountThey come with NFC and noise cancellation technology. I have tried them, they are cheap, and it is an offer that you should not miss.

The best of Sony headphones

The Sony headphones are made of plastic, they come in a metallic blue color that suits them very well. Are totally wireless, connect them to your smartphone via bluetooth and forget about any complications. They also have NFC, so pairing them with other devices can be even easier. Anyway, if you prefer you can use them with cable, have an entrance 3.5mm jack.

The Japanese firm has one of the best noise cancellation technologies, and it shows even in the cheapest headphones. You won’t have the same experience as with its high-end models, but it works really well and will isolate you if you travel by public transport or want to escape from your surroundings. Noise Canceling technology comes with artificial intelligence of a pulsation, adaptively adjusts to avoid any annoying sounds.

These WH-CH700NL houses a battery that promises up to 35 hours of music. You can enjoy your favorite content throughout the day without thinking about staying energized. In addition, they have a fast charging technology that ensures about 1 hour of music with just 10 minutes of charge.

Surely you are interested in: The best bargains in Android apps and games today: Braveland, Shan Gui and more with discount or free

You can configure even the smallest detail from your smartphone, all you have to do is download the Sony Headphones Connect application, Free and available for both Android and iOS. Adjust the equalizer, switch between different preset profiles, and change the intensity of noise cancellation. The goal is for you to find the sound with which you feel most comfortable.

There is not much more to say, you have the opportunity to take with you almost 40% off a wireless headphones with NFC and noise cancellation. I have them at home and I assure you that you will not be disappointed in their audio quality. In addition, you can enjoy fast home delivery on the day you choose, forget about waiting.

Follow Andro4all