The Japanese website Mac Otakara has produced four 3D printed replicas of the future iPhone 12. These replicas, which are based on the plans and details that we know so far, they give us an accurate view of the sizes we can expect from this new generation of phones. In addition, they reveal a small detail about the SIM card tray that until now had gone unnoticed.

Few new details but very visually represented

Rumors suggest that this year, in September or October, we will see four iPhone 12 models appear with different screen sizes. The iPhone 12 5.4 “, the iPhone 12 6.1”, the iPhone 12 Pro also 6.1 “and the iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7”. The two iPhone 12 models, unlike their brothers with the Pro surname, will use two cameras / sensors instead of three, one of them being a LiDAR sensor as in the iPad Pro.

According to impressions, the SIM card drawer slot has changed position, now located on the left side of the phone, the one with the volume buttons. Also, it has moved almost to the lower end of the new phone.

It should be said that, according to the explorations of several generations of iPhone, until now, Apple reserves the left side of the phone (if we see it from the front) for the battery, while the motherboard and other components are located in the upper right, just behind the cameras.

Still with this, the rumor that we might see changes in the layout of the SIM card slot has already appeared in the past. A change that is justified in the need to accommodate the 5G antenna module that, from what we see in the photos, would be of the AiP type. An AiP, short for Antenna in a Package, i.e. “pack antenna” is a very compact type of antenna and that it would be located right where until now the bay of the SIM card was.

According to the prints, the different models, according to their size, will have different numbers of holes for speakers and microphones from the bottom of the device. They will also continue to have a Lightning connector.

Last but not least, we see the new square edges design, in the style of the last two latest iPad Pro. A design that, as far as we know, will be made of steel.

Although it seems that we know all the details of the future iPhone 12, the truth is that Apple still has room to give us several surprises. Perhaps not in the overall design of the device, but in terms of features and internal components. As the fall release date approaches we will surely see more details appear from the supply chain. We will be pending.

