Much of the food we consume daily has an expiration date, some expire faster than others, and there are even those that can be consumed after years of being stored. But regardless of the product in question, we must make sure to consume them before their date expires, in this way we will be taking care of our health.

but have you ever wondered what happens to the seeds? Do the plants have an expiration date? What procedure should be followed to preserve food correctly?

After a study by students from Winnipeg, Canada, they found information that could solve the various questions. The young people made a discovery during an archaeological excavation; They found a stash of pumpkin seeds over 800 years old.

To find out if the seeds could still be used, they decided to plant them. They got a big surprise after “harvesting”.

Winnipeg students discovered a clay amphora filled with pumpkin seeds that caught their attention.

After defining the date of the discovery, the seeds were determined to be 800 years old. With a great instinct for curiosity, the young men decided to plant the seeds.

During three long months of hard work, a surprising result was achieved: a variety of very old pumpkins.

They decided to name it “Gete-okosomin”, or “really great old pumpkin.”

This one not only has an excellent flavor and a pleasant texture, inside it also stores a large number of seeds, so there will be no problem when you want to grow it.

Its size is quite remarkable, it even has a similar appearance to some varieties of zucchini.

The students who made this great discovery appear in this image, very happy with the results of their first harvest. They confessed that they will keep the seeds of this harvest, to cultivate again.

The experience of these boys shows us that there is no better food than anything that is natural, especially when we know how to take advantage of them.

What do you think about the finding of these young people? Have you ever cultivated the seeds of any fruit? How about the results? Give us your opinion about it and spread it with others.