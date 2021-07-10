Some men are closer to the dark. ‘The North Water’ trailer

AMC + has published through IGN the North American trailer and poster of ‘The North Water’, a See-Saw Films and Rhombus Media production for the BBC that is written and directed by Andrew Haigh, responsible for films such as ’45 years’ or ‘Lean On Pete’.

Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell, Stephen Graham, Tom Courtenay, Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell and Roland Mller lead the cast of this miniseries of five episodes of one hour each that is based on the novel by Ian McGuire that in Spain we know how ‘The frozen blood’.

Henry Drax (Farrell) is the chief harpooner of the Volunteer, a whaling ship that sets sail from Yorkshire to head for the rich hunting waters of the Arctic Circle. On board the ship is the young and inexperienced Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a surgeon and former member of the military who has no alternative but to embark as a doctor on what will be a violent, dirty and disastrous journey.

In his time as a soldier in India, during the siege of Delhi, Sumner came to believe that he had fully experienced the depths of evil, and that the journey on this whaler could be the safe-conduct to a life in freedom. What Sumner does not know is that on the whaling ship with which they cross the Arctic winter there is a bloody murderer hiding …

Here’s the man: Stinky, drunk, brutally bloody.

Despite being a British production, ‘The North Water’ It will premiere first in the United States next Thursday, July 15 with AMC +, the premium streaming package that includes AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

In the United Kingdom it will not be released until next autumn, which it will do through BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, without for the moment we knowing who will bring it here, much less when.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

