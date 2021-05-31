Some iPads would adopt OLED screens starting in 2022

Apple is just embracing mini-LED technology and they are apparently already thinking about the next step. Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most recognized sources when it comes to future Apple products, notes (via MacRumors) that some iPads will make the leap to OLED screens from 2022. At least in this report, yes, the analyst did not indicate the models.

However, Kuo himself had already mentioned last March that the iPad Air will adopt an OLED panel the following year. For its part, iPad Pro would keep the mini-LED screen It recently debuted in the 12.9-inch variant.

Apple has plenty of experience with OLED displays. This technology, in what specifically corresponds to apple products, first appeared on the iPhone X of 2017. From that year on it is a fundamental component of the premium range of the iPhone. It was until 2020 when all models of the terminal jumped on the OLED train, even the iPhone 12 mini. Conversely, The Apple Watch did adopt OLED from its first generation.

Now, to some extent it would be strange that the iPad Air takes advantage of OLED before the iPad Pro. The reason? Technically speaking, OLED is still superior to mini-LEDAlthough the latter already offers significantly better image quality than traditional LEDs. In fact, in terms of black levels, mini-LED is the closest thing there is to OLED, which is why Apple introduced it to the 12.9 ″ iPad Pro (fourth generation). And, apparently, so will the new MacBook Pro.

Currently, LG and Samsung are Apple’s largest OLED display providers —And from many other manufacturers. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that both South Korean companies will be responsible for producing the new iPad panel, so there will be no changes in this regard. Will the anticipation for the mini-LED diminish with the imminent adoption of OLED? Kuo believes that just offering the iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen will keep the eye on the technology. In addition, OLED is already more than known in the mobile phone industry.

