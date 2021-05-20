some interesting numbers this weekend …

The Monaco Grand Prix was held in the first edition of the F1 World Championship, that of 1950. In total, 66 races have been held in the Principality

May 19, 2021 (2:50 p.m. CET)

Charles Leclerc is the only Monegasque driver to compete in F1

4

The number of cars that finished the race at the 1966 Monaco GP. The races here have always been very tough for both the drivers and their mechanics. In 1966 the winner was Jackie stewart (BRM) ahead of Lorenzo Bandini (Cooper) and the two BRMs of Graham Hill and Bob Bondurant. The latter crossed the finish line 5 laps behind Stewart. In 1996 again only four cars were classified in the race: Olivier panis (Ligier) was the winner ahead of David coulthard (McLaren) and the two Sauber’s Johnny Herbert and Heinz-Harald Frentzen. But this time the following three drivers did qualify – Mika Salo, Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine– as they left a few laps from the end.

5

The Monegasque drivers who have raced in F1. The first was Louis Alexander Chiron, who ranked third in “his” career in 1950; Andre Testut He tried to qualify for the 1958 and 1959 Monaco GP races in a Maserati, but was unsuccessful. Olivier Henri Aldo Leopold Beretta, he played 9 races in 1994 in a Larrousse and never scored any points. The last and currently competing in F1, is Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver and previously Alfa Romeo. He is also the Monegasque driver who has achieved the best results in F1, with 2 victories in his 63 races, 7 pole positions, 12 podiums and a total of 441 points. The dutch Robert Doornbos He raced under a Monegasque license and played 8 Grand Prix with Minardi in 2005.

14

The lowest position on a starting grid in which a driver achieved victory in the race. It happened at the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix, which he won Olivier panis. Until then, in 66 races the winner had started from the front row of the grid 45 times (68%) and in 30 from pole position. In terms of podiums, the biggest comeback to reach him was the protagonist Clay regazzoni in 1979, when starting from 16th place he crossed the finish line second behind Jody Scheckter. Another outstanding performance was that of Eddie irvine (Ferrari) in 1997, starting from the 15th position, ranked 3rd. The winner of that race was his partner Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello (Stewart) second.

Olivier Panis won the 1996 Monaco GP starting from position 14

55

55 years and 292 days was Louis Chiron when he contested the Monaco GP in 1955. On May 22 of that same year, the Monegasque set a record that still remains unbeatable: the oldest driver to compete in a Grand Prix. The oldest race winner was the Italian Luigi fagioli, which he won at the 1951 French GP at the age of 53 years and 22 days.

1929

The year in which the first Monaco Grand Prix was held. The race was created by tobacco dealer Antony Noghes, also considered the inventor of the checkered flag. He was president of the ACM (Automobile Club de Monaco) and obtained the support of Prince Louis II. At that time, the circuit was already quite similar to the one used today, although it measured just 3,180 kilometers, since the double chicane of the Pool and the combination of the Rascasse-Antony Noghes curve, was of a single curve next to a fountain of gas. 16 drivers were invited to participate and the order of the grid was drawn. Pole went to Frenchman Philippe Etancelin and the race was won by Englishman William Grover-Williams in a Bugatti, who went home with an impressive 100,000 French francs.