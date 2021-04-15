some interesting figures from this fi …

We show you some numbers to take into account for this weekend in which the second round of the F1 World Championship is held, the Emilia Romagna GP at the Imola circuit

April 14, 2021 (17:40 CET)

At the Imola circuit, you ride in an anti-clockwise direction

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

3

The full name of the GP that will be held this weekend at the Italian circuit of Imola is: Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Made in Italy and dell’Emilia Romagna. The position of the brand “Made in Italy” in the world it is the third, behind two North American giants: The Coca Cola Company, the largest beverage company on the planet, and American Express, the world’s leading credit card.

5

The number of circuits in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna. In addition to the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, where F1 will be held this weekend, there are others. The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, of 4,226km that hosts MotoGP; The circuit Riccardo paletti of 2,360km that Dallara built and serves as a test track; the circuit of Modena (2,007km) opened in 2011 and used for private use; the one of Fiorano (2,976km), owned by Ferrari.

Tribune of the Italian circuit of Misano

5

From fifth position on the grid Nelson Piquet won twice at the Imola circuit. The first was in 1980, when it was called the Italian GP, ​​and the second a year later, called the San Marino GP. It was the furthest position on the grid for a winning rider at Imola. The furthest position on the grid for a rider to get on the podium at Imola was 16th, when JJ Lehto crossed the finish line 3rd. In 2005 Michael Schumacher was 2nd behind Fernando Alonso when he started 13th.

Nelson Piquet won at the Imola circuit in 1980 and 1981

7

It is the number of circuits in 2021 that are rolled in an anti-clockwise direction: Imola, Baku (Azerbaijan), Singapore, Austin (USA), Interlagos (Brazil), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Abu Dhabi.