WWE superstar Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons faction caused a storm of controversy when he tweeted his support for Donald Trump. This was during a time when the WWE President and Hall of Fame, ordered the armed forces to break the Black Lives Matter peaceful protests. This did not sit well in the WWE locker room and the hatred against him was real.

Forgotten Sons weren’t frowned upon in the main cast

Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake were removed from television along with Ryker despite their public statements against what their partner said. There were some in the company who felt their trick was a bad idea to start with.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were people in WWE who felt that this was the wrong time to confront characters like those given the current political climate.

Others felt that the characters themselves were not the right thing in these turbulent times.

The Forgotten Sons were completely eliminated from television. They weren’t on SmackDown this week. The company will be recording the next episode of SmackDown on June 26. It will be necessary to see when they return.

There is always a chance that Cutler and Blake may appear as a duo. It remains to be seen how WWE will use them now.

