“Some hospitals are completely lost”

Doctors are the ones between the patient and the law. A law that came into force last Friday, June 25 and that regulates, after years of debate, the right to euthanasia in Spain. The regulations are already a reality but the discussion is not over: disparate opinions and criticisms of certain aspects of the euthanasia law. He has promised to be a guarantor but there are still loose fringes. And at the center of the possible problems are the doctors, those in charge of carrying out the euthanasia petition process.

For the first time, health personnel have been scared, “Until now we saw it very unreal”, Joaquín Ojeda, neurologist and president of the Healthcare Ethics Commission of the Infanta Sofía University Hospital, told Ezanime.net. “The doctor has realized that the law can generate many ethical problems.”

One of the most important is what is meant by suffering. Patients suffering from “a serious and incurable disease”, a “serious, chronic and incapacitating condition” or “constant and intolerable physical or mental suffering” can decide when they want to end their life. The question is what can be considered for suffering such as that described in the law.

The patient decides

Not all healthcare professionals think alike. Josep Terés, president of the Ethics Commission of the Barcelona College of Physicians, said that doctors do not have to be concerned about assessing the suffering of patients. “Suffering is subjective”, he explained, “,” and the law refers to suffering that the patient considers unbearable and intolerable. The one who knows how much he is suffering is the patient and not the doctor who has to interpret this. “

In this context, Terés stressed that the most important thing is the autonomy of the patient.

“Euthanasia is the maximum paradigm of patient autonomy. And here the doctor is only an actor, essential of course, but an actor. The main protagonist is the patient.” Josep Terés

Euthanasia in Spain, without a manual of good practices

In this context, and in the case of the Community of Madrid, the health authorities have sent a series of documents to the heads of service with the details of how the procedure works. “It is not the one of good practices, but rather an evaluation of the decision-making process of the patient requesting euthanasia in Spain, “said Ojeda,” the document focuses only on cognitive impairment, not in the capacity of the patient with psychiatric problems, that’s going to be very difficult to handle. ”

The good practice manual seeks homogenize processes and recommend practices related to drugs administered to patients who have requested euthanasia, as well as model documents on the development of the process and indications related to conscientious objection. Each autonomous community has to create its own manual within 3 months since the entry into force of the law last Friday.

Until then, if a patient requests euthanasia, the doctor can abide by the Action Protocol for assessing the situation of de facto disability, but for many it involves an ethical conflict. “And the difficulty to see how we articulate that with PDFs, which are documents that we have to fill out, but good practices on how to do it have not been advised,” Joaquín Ojeda condemned. It summarizes that, beyond the documentation they have received from the Government, “the hospitals are totally lost.”

There are still doubts about euthanasia in Spain

However, Josep Terés considered that hospitals have had enough time to train in these 3 months since the euthanasia law was approved in March and entered into force on June 25. In his case, he explained that the medical-collegiate organization has prepared a document of good practices related to euthanasia. “At the Barcelona medical college we have set up an advisory commission available to all members,” he told Hipertextual.

Despite everything, it is not impossible that there are pitfalls when implementing the euthanasia law in Spain. One of the doubts is related to the death certificate because, from the medico-legal point of view, specialists say that it is a violent death because it is defined as a death produced by an external agent. Terés added that, however, the law considers the death after euthanasia as a natural death and it is currently a debate within the medical community.

Another loose thread goes through conscientious objection. The law contemplates that there must be a registry in which doctors register, but it does not take into account what happens if the doctors want to object ad casu. “It should be possible to object in each case, because a doctor may not agree to euthanize a quadriplegic person, but he does agree to an ALS patient, for example.”

Some say that the law is a guarantee, but others define it as complex. For Josep Terés, the fact that the law has to be a guarantee has been confused with the fact that it has to be complicated. The long process, which can last up to a month and goes through a guarantee commission, “It smells a bit of mistrust of professionals”.

And then the ethics came

However, the ethical conflict arises because many doctors may be part of a practice that they had not done until now: facilitate the death of their patients. It is not something they have never done, but in other terms. Joaquín Ojeda explained in an interview with this medium that doctors can help their patients die in their last days. “Sometimes we put treatments that end the lives of patients, but not as a fundamental objective, but to alleviate pain and suffering.” Is what is called palliative sedation.

For example, a cancer patient who has weeks to live may be a less troublesome case. The conflict, Ojeda continued, is that epigraph of the euthanasia law in Spain that refers to chronic and disabling pain. “There you can put everything, from illness to disability. ”

This point is where a part of the medical community disagrees and the reason why the right of physicians to conscientious objection. An aspect that has been contemplated from the beginning within euthanasia in Spain.

“There has been very little reflection and debate and we doctors are heartbroken because a hot potato falls on us.” Joaquin Ojeda

Euthanasia outside the healthcare system

The regulation of euthanasia in Spain has been the subject of debate and controversy for years. Hundreds of sick people have claimed their right to end their lives, the medical community has split and misinformation has spread like wildfire. With news such as that a patient is in danger of being euthanized without his consent. Years of debate have helped end prejudices and stigmas although maybe not enough.

“The euthanasia law comes at a very bad time for Spain and for the world because there has been very little debate because there are other more serious problems, which is the pandemic. Because there is no comprehensive care law in patients and there are still many patients who take 6 months to reach the pain units and that cannot be. There cannot be a patient who is suffering and who is not given the benefit and who asks for euthanasia because he does not want to continue suffering. “

In some cases this may be the case, in others it may be patients who make the decision being fully conscious and due to chronic diseases. Euthanasia in Spain is a debate that will always be open because there will always be people who want to end their lives due to the disease they suffer.

However, the debate for some clinicians consists of whether the health system should participate in the process that leads a person to end his life. “Or if there really could be a body of social affairs, made up of doctors, but that separates the medical care practice and that is not therefore considered as a medical act.”

Also in Ezanime.net