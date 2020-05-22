The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has alerted for the umpteenth time this Friday about the serious consequences of repealing the labor reform, as PSOE, Podemos and Bildu have agreed. He warns that in the Government «they are not aware of what they are talking about, because in many cases some have not seen a company in their life ».

Garamendi has warned that the Government’s pact with Bildu can provoke that many temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) become EREs before the uncertainty generated in the business world.

“From the point of view of the state of alarm, it was not at all necessary to sign this agreement and from the economic level it is total irresponsibility, because it endangers thousands of jobs and confidence in the country and in Spanish companies,” he said. Garamendi explained, who was grateful that at least the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, “a sensible head in the Government”, has defended that this debate right now is absurd.

The president of the CEOE, in an interview on the COPE network, has said that he learned through the media of the agreement between the PSOE, Podemos and Bildu, so it was not he who broke the social dialogue. «We want to sit at the table to talk about things to eat, but not if the one in front has the cards marked. Some tell you in a crystalline way that this is a total reform, others the opposite and that creates uncertainty in the business world, “he said.

“This is not the time for this”

On the arguments that the repeal of the labor reform was in the government’s program, Garamendi believes that “This is not the time to say this”. “Many companies also had dividends in their programs and they will not do so due to the circumstances,” he said.

The employer’s leader has recalled that the labor reform that is to be repealed is endorsed by the EU and organizations such as the IMF, OECD or the ECB, and has stated that nothing is surprising about this Government. “Surprise, surprise has not surprised me much, because we are hearing things that leave us perplexed, but this is very serious,” he said.

The business leader has warned that the looming economic crisis “is brutal” and that after the coronavirus pandemic Another “very fat” pandemic may come, that of the famineand.