04/04/2021

On 04/05/2021 at 00:13 CEST

The ex of the FC Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic, has ensured after the match between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid, with victory for the Andalusian team by the minimum (1-0) this Sunday in the Sánchez Pizjuán, that some friends from Barcelona had asked him to win the leader and, in this way, help Barça to get closer to Simeone’s team in the table with a victory this Monday at the Camp Nou against Valladolid.

“Some friends from Barcelona had written to me, like, you know what you have to do … but here each one fights for his own, we want to be in the Champions League”, has commented to the program El Transistor de Onda Cero.

Rakitic He has also spoken about his former teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, since this season in the ranks of Atlético de Madrid: “I have spoken with Luis Suárez, we exchanged shirts at Wanda; when you lose you don’t have friends, neither Suárez nor anything, nobody likes to lose.”

Regarding the match, the Croatian midfielder has commented that “We played a great game today, we have to be very happy” because “creating both Atleti is not easy & rdquor ;. And has confessed that “The victory is well deserved.”