Few films have received as many setbacks during their production as The New Mutants. The latest movie in the franchise X Men carried out by Fox has suffered various mishaps during its development, something that was especially noticed when Disney acquired all its licenses, even fearing its cancellation.

However, Disney He went ahead with the project, although the film underwent several earwigs and modifications, to the point that The New Mutants liked it very much in its test views over two years ago. Even so, it seems that the film of The New Mutants will be recommended for people over 13 years old, so it will not be as focused on children’s audiences as originally feared.

However, for some time now there have been great doubts about whether the movie The New Mutants it would be released in theaters or would be released directly on Hulu or Disney +, an uncertainty that grew even more with the Coronavirus pandemic that has caused the paralysis of many of its productions and the direct launch of some of them directly to video.

Although Disney continued with the idea of ​​releasing The New Mutants in theaters, there were also certain clues that suggested that The New Mutants would eventually be released on demand. However, these doubts have finally been completely dispelled, confirming that finally The new mutants will be released in theaters, also announcing its release date. This has been confirmed by Aaron Couch, editor of The Hollywood Reporter, through his Twitter account.

And there it is: #NewMutants has a new release date. It will now hit theaters 8/28/20 – Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) May 13, 2020

“And there it is: New Mutants has a new release date. It will hit theaters on 08/28/20 now.”

With a focus more towards a teenage horror movie than one of the usual superheroes, The new mutants will feature in its cast with Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Magik, Maisie Williams playing Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton embodying Cannonball, Blu Hunt like Mirage and Henry Zaga doing the Sunspot character.

The movie The New Mutants will hit theaters on August 28, 2020. Do you want to see the new movie of the mutants?

