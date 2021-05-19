Some Fed members were willing to consider changes in April: minutes

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Several Fed members appeared willing to consider changes to monetary policy amid the rapid progress of the economic recovery, according to minutes from the central bank’s April meeting, but data since then may have changed the picture. .

“Several participants suggested that if the economy continued to move rapidly toward the Committee’s objectives, it might be appropriate at some point in the next meetings to begin discussing a plan to adjust the pace of asset purchases,” the minutes said, in reference clearer so far to possible changes in the Fed’s policy of low interest rates and debt purchase to face the crisis.

But that view may have undergone a change after job growth in April was anemic. While inflation accelerated, a concern also mentioned in the minutes, the addition of just 266,000 jobs in April is a small advance in the Fed’s efforts to help the economy regain full employment.

Fed officials have vowed to maintain their ultra-flexible policies in the fight against the crisis, betting that last month’s unexpected rise in consumer prices is due to temporary forces and will correct itself, and that the market America’s labor force takes much longer to get jobs back.

Comments from Fed officials after the April 27-28 meeting have indicated that, if anything, the April employment data strengthened the view that it is still too early to discuss the changes to $ 120 billion. dollars from monthly bond purchases.

The discussion of raising the central bank’s benchmark interest rate overnight from the current level close to zero is even further away.

“It is too early to open the discussion on phasing (the stimulus) down,” said St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard, adding that only after the health crisis is fully under control should the Fed consider curb your support for the economy.

Continue reading the story

“In the coming weeks it could be clearer,” he told reporters after an online appearance at an economic forum.

Coronavirus cases and deaths have been declining across the country, but concern remains that about 40% of adults have yet to receive a vaccine.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)