some drug companies seem to have oversold vaccines

(Bloomberg) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has expressed support for the European Union’s new restrictions on vaccine exports, while attacking pharmaceutical companies that apparently have sold their products “two or three times.” .

As Italy prepares to start lifting some lockdown measures, with a plan that includes reopening schools for children up to 11 years from early April, the prime minister told reporters in Rome to block exports of vaccines. outside the EU remains an option for the bloc.

“The impression is that some companies – I won’t give any names – sold things two or three times,” Draghi said. He added that a total blockade of exports outside the union “generates political tension.”

Speaking a day after the virtual summit of EU leaders on Thursday, the former president of the European Central Bank said that specific export bans “must be considered, especially for companies that do not respect contracts.”

Export restrictions

EU leaders have cautiously supported a plan to restrict vaccine exports after the bloc was found to have shipped more vaccines to the rest of the world than it has administered to its own citizens. However, heavy-handed tactics risk leading to retaliatory measures that could jeopardize supplies of ingredients and equipment for vaccine plants in Europe.

Draghi, whose country along with the EU blocked a shipment of vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc to Australia, seeks to accelerate a national inoculation campaign, with containment measures weighing on an economy that contracted almost 9% last year.

“Right now all the emphasis is on the export blocks, but we will not get out of this with blocks, but with the production of vaccines,” said Draghi. “That is the only thing that will get us out of the pandemic.”

The prime minister rejected a call from Austria and several other countries to review how vaccines are shared. “Some countries decided to focus on AstraZeneca, perhaps also because it costs less,” Draghi noted. “The situation in Austria is not dramatic, they have a higher vaccination rate than ours.”

About 10% of the Italian population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 26% in the United States and 43% in the United Kingdom.

