In the absence of confirmation, Microsoft seems to have unveiled the boot sequence and sound for Xbox Series X in one of his latest tweets, with which he warms up engines for the next Inside Xbox, the event on May 7 where the first games of his new generation console will be unveiled. You can see the sequence below these lines …

As we say, Microsoft has made a pun to spin what could be the Xbox Series X boot sequence With the beginning of the event, and due to the style of the clip and the sound of the boot itself, everything seems to indicate that it will be the one we will see every time we turn on the new Microsoft console.

As you can see, it’s about a short, clean and elegant sequence, which is to the point, and that could well be in tune with something to which the new consoles of new generation aspire: the immediacy in starting, and starting to play. Let it not be long since we turn on the console until we can take action.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch later this year, accompanied by new features, technologies, and concepts that will define the generation. Discover them!

Without a doubt, a good way to kick off the event on May 7, in which the first Xbox Series X games will be unveiled, focusing on partner games or thirD parties. The first gameplay of a console game will be seen, and other titles already announced, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will also be seen. Remember that we have jumped into the pool and we have told you about the games that we hope to see in the presentation of Xbox Series X on Thursday, May 7.

Too games compatible with Smart Delivery will be confirmed, trailers and all the games that will be shown will be optimized for Xbox Series X, in order to offer a more accurate vision of what we can expect from the new generation console in terms of third party games and optimized games from previous generations. The first party games are still missing, but those will not be seen until July. Microsoft, in addition, today clarified various points related to Xbox Series X and its roadmap for 2020:

The goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite in the established period, in late 2020

The 15 development teams of Xbox Game Studios are working on next-gen games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Project xCloud It will end up reaching new countries and on new devices. In addition, later, but this year, Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass will be united.

It is planned to support the PC community by making all Major releases available with Xbox Game Pass for PC From the get-go, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

New updates for various online titles are underway for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Alberto Lloret.