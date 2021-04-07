Some details of the final episode of Lucifer are revealed | Entertainment

Ildy Modrovich has shared on his social networks what will be the title of the final episode of Lucifer, whose season 5B will arrive very soon on Netflix.

The most talkative angel will return to Netflix the next May 28 to say goodbye after five seasons. Lucifer was one of so many series that he was about to say goodbye before his time, when Fox canceled the series, but Netflix made it rise from its ashes with new seasons that continued the story of the Lord of Hell, who has decided to take a vacation from his mission and settle in Los Angeles, where he opened a successful nightclub.

Tom Ellis and Lauren German They led the cast of Lucifer in its five seasons, and now they will have to say goodbye to the fans who have followed their adventures and misadventures with interest in recent years. And thus probably the revelation of Ildy Modrovich it can be interesting.

The showrunner of Lucifer has taken to Twitter to share an image of the first page of the script of the final episode of Lucifer, where we can read the title “Partners’ Till the end“(Partners until the end).

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Without a doubt, the relationship between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) is one of the pillars of the Netflix series. Their paths intertwined when a detective case led her to hell in person, but there were always more layers to their relationship that made this “professional” collaboration more intense. Of course, this is a recurring mechanism in the series of “external advisers” of the police forces, such as Castle or The Mentalist, to name a few.

Final episode title y’all. (Bonus: demonic photo bomb.) ❤️😈 #Lucifer # LuciferS6 pic.twitter.com/9rlIA6v2cx – Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 30, 2021

What do you expect from the final season of lucifer?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.