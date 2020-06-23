During the morning of this Tuesday, an earthquake was registered in Mexican territory, with an epicenter in Oaxaca, which with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale.

As is already common in this type of event, social networks reacted to what happened with what, within spaces such as Twitter, trending issues related to the earthquake.

What happens on social networks

Thus, according to the data reported by Twitter, among the first conversation trends are the following:

# earthquake 115 thousand tweets

#Tremor 26.2 thousand tweets

Oaxaca 170 thousand tweets

#SeismicAlert 17.2 thousand tweets

These labels have grown in popularity thanks to reports from social networks, where although the media plays a fundamental role, users have also become a source of information about what happened, showing the way in which lived this movement on the streets of different cities.

Affectations from social networks

As expected, the greatest damages are reported at the epicenter, where although so far there are no human losses, if damages are registered to different homes, streets and points of sale that have now seen their infrastructures and their goods.

#Video.

CDMX did well.

Thus the #sismo in Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Hopefully there is no major damage. pic.twitter.com/HYtW3KhR37 – Oscar Curiel (@OCuriel) June 23, 2020

After the #Earthquake in Mexico some beers hurt more … #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/cVHZhtKXec – Héctor Maya (@HectorMayaD) June 23, 2020

The count of the #Earthquake damage in #Oaxaca causes some old buildings to be damaged. pic.twitter.com/XOKixKHvhu – OaxacaesNoticia (@OaxacaesNoticia) June 23, 2020

Thus the Chedrahui of Huatulco pic.twitter.com/FxN9mGvJMv – Rodrigo Pumarejo (@rodrigopumarejo) June 23, 2020

#Oaxaca I #Earthquake | #Costa In #Huatulco This is how a department store was after the registered earthquake @alejandromurat @SSP_GobOax @CEPCO_GobOax pic.twitter.com/3xoaIPh2zo – TVBUS News from Oaxaca (@tvbus) June 23, 2020

