Some COVID-19 Survivors Lose Gray Matter After Infection, Study Suggests

Strokes and definite memory loss are among the brain consequences of COVID-19.

It is not the first time that COVID-19 has been described as a virus that attacks the cardiovascular level. The sequelae at the neurological and nervous level that have been observed so far range from anxiety even gaps in memory, as well as blackouts of information. Today, a team of British scientists knows that they could be the result of a loss of gray matter after infection.

Does the virus shrink the brain?

A study based on the UK Biobank database suggests that some COVID-19 survivors have a reduction in gray matter over time. The experiment was long-term and involved 782 volunteers, of whom were made brain scans before and after the pandemic. 394 of them were survivors of the virus, while 388 remained healthy.

Some of the recovered positive patients had a loss of gray matter in certain parts of the brain. Mainly those related to the perception of smells and taste:

“Therefore, our findings are consistently related to the loss of gray matter in limbic cortical areas directly related to the primary olfactory and gustatory system,” the authors detail.

This could explain why people who fall ill with coronavirus have a decrease in these senses, because the reduction in gray matter is in the central nervous system, from where these are controlled. In the same way, the reason behind that some patients cannot express themselves adequately.

Neural diseases due to COVID-19

The team of British scientists is concerned that this loss in gray matter could, in the short term, be the cause of development of early dementia in recovered patients. Published in the Lancet Psychiatry, the study shows how damage to the brain could lead to complications later on.

Among the most serious are strokes Y definite losses in the memory register. Although it is true that in the study there were cases of patients without similar symptoms, it is a reality that those who did present them have moderate conditions for the rest of their lives.

The authors are confident that more information is required to know more exactly what the long-term consequences will be. In the same way, with more in-depth studies, it will be possible to propose more solutions and prevention barriers on the spread of the virus in the brain.

