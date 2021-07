Louisiana is one of the states with the worst vaccination rates and has seen an increase in new coronavirus cases. CNN’s Miguel Márquez visited a hospital in the city of Baton Rouge and spoke with patients who explained why they didn’t get vaccinated. Sitting in her hospital room, Aimee Matzen struggles for breath as she describes how exhausting it is to have COVID-19. “The fact that she’s here now makes me mad at myself,” she told CNN, “because she wasn’t vaccinated.”