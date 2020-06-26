Barcelona is playing this Saturday in Vigo. Quique Setién spoke at the previous press conference of a match in which the culé team is obliged to win to stay alive in the fight for the title. The Barcelona coach referred to Arthur’s possible departure from the club and declined to speak about Pjanic.

Arthur Melo

«I still count on him, he is a player that we will need. In principle he will do the training and will travel with possibilities of playing tomorrow. Try not to be affected by noise. And if he plays, don’t let it affect him ».

How is Arthur managed knowing that he can leave?

This is abnormal. The reality is that I suppose that any player who is in such a situation must be clear that the season is not over, win a title and leave a good memory until the last day he is here. The professionalism and honesty will be until the last day ».

Possible anger of the fans with the player

« In general, and not only for Arthur, he is not the first or last player with high expectations that in the end things do not go as expected. I do not know if he will leave, but there will be people who think that it is better to put up with him for his youth and people who do not. We also never know if the operation is well done or not ».

Loss of prominence of the Brazilian

“Since he has been with me, he has been very interested in doing what we asked him to do. It is true that there were things that we stressed, perhaps it lacked a little continuity. It is not easy to change things in a soccer player that other coaches told him were very good. When they tell him that it is very good to retain the ball and we come and we want to play two touches, that is difficult to assimilate. But he has put an interest in it and is on the right track. That will make him a better footballer in the future, knowing when to hold the ball or play two touches. I don’t take it for granted that he will go. Now there is going to be a training session and he is going to be with us until the last game, for sure. If this happens, in the end, I will try to convince you to leave a good memory. I am sure Arthur is going to abide by it.

Miralem Pjanic

«About the hypotheses I have already spoken many times and I will not comment anything. I am in contact with the technical secretariat, but I do not ask for too many explanations. I have to be focused on the games, like tomorrow. I take my time on that ».

A Celtic from Vigo on a streak

«All teams like to defend well, accumulating people and attacking well. That will try to make Celta, be solid behind. He has been three games without fitting in and in attack he has a lot of talent, with inspired and different players. We all know them. It will be a difficult game, but I hope we will get ahead.

Controversies with arbitrations

«Since I started playing soccer it has always been the same, I don’t know if it is a lot or a little to talk about refereeing. I remain on the sidelines, but obviously I have my opinion ».

Will it take the full triumph to win the League?

« If Madrid loses two games, it would come to us with winning one less. It is very difficult to win everything with the equality that there is. This is what I think is going to happen, but it doesn’t happen like that ».

Hunt down Madrid

“I still believe that it is possible. It is difficult for both of us to win everything. They are in a good moment in many things, we also. I hope they are wrong and we catch them ».

Casualties for the party

«It could be Riqui Puig’s moment, without a doubt. You will have more options with the absence of very important players that we will not have. Being everyone also had possibilities. We have to be evaluating in the daily work what the youth squads do and what they can give in each game ».

Riqui Puig

«Riqui has had a significant progression in the time that we have been. The attitude has always been excellent for the job, but there have been things that we had to indicate to him so that he accommodated himself to the needs of the team. He has adapted to that and lately he has given a very high level, even in training. That is the way. Some take a little longer or a little less, but now you must maintain this version and performance. That is the key to being at Barça with the best ».