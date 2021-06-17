Some commodities have erased all 2021 earnings

(Bloomberg) – Despite all the talk of the commodity boom, some markets have already erased accumulated gains for the year and others are close to doing so.

Soybean futures erased their 2021 advance and are down more than 20% from an eight-year high reached in May. Corn and wheat have also fallen from multi-year highs, while nickel, sugar, cotton and even lumber have recently declined. Gold, platinum and silver are down this year.

While commodities such as oil that benefit from reopening economies continue to rise, earnings are declining due to improved supply for some, such as soybeans, and concerns about demand for others, such as silver. . Many have also been affected by China’s efforts to curb inflation and signals from the Federal Reserve of interest rate hikes. Against this backdrop, the dollar has risen and the Bloomberg Commodity Index is preparing for its worst week since the start of the pandemic.

“Risk aversion is on the front line thanks to the Fed’s hawkish words, which came on the Chinese government’s guidance over the past weeks,” said Michael Cuoco, head of hedge fund sales for metals and materials. bulk from StoneX Group. “The stimulus from central banks helped the markets pick up steam in the spring of 2020, and now there is a bit of a macro reset.”

The cooling of many commodities comes after the Bloomberg Commodity Index hit multi-year highs. Analysts, including those at Trafigura Group, have said tight supplies and rampant demand point to the possibility of another supercycle – that is, a prolonged period during which prices are well above their long trend. term.

A gauge of the dollar extended its gains on Thursday after posting its biggest gain in a year on Wednesday, making commodities less attractive to investors holding other currencies. A large pullback in many commodities and timing explain part of the recent decline as futures contracts are rolled over.

Chinese Campaign

China has stepped up its campaign to curb prices and reduce speculation in an attempt to ease the threat posed to its economy by rising commodity prices. The country’s head of economic planning reaffirmed on Thursday his intention to cool raw materials and said he would release metals from state reserves in a timely manner to return prices to a normal range.

Improved weather in producing regions has also affected the prices of many agricultural products. Thanks to recent rains, corn futures are on track for their biggest monthly decline since 2011 and soybean futures, the biggest decline since 2016.

“The volatility that we are seeing now has to do with the weather,” said Stephen Nicholson, senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank, in a telephone interview Thursday.

The slide in many resource prices deepened this week after Fed officials accelerated the expected pace of monetary policy tightening, fueling concerns that the U.S. central bank will soon reduce stimulus that helped fuel stellar gains. of metals, agriculture and energy.

Original Note: Some Commodities Have Now Wiped Out All of Their 2021 Gains

