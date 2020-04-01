If you have recently bought a Mac and configured it from scratch, what I am going to tell you in this article may not interest you. But if you are one of those who on your new Mac has restored the data from the Time Machine copy of an old Mac and has been doing the same in several computer renovations, it is very likely that you have macOS full of old applications that no longer makes sense to keep.

Those applications, even if they no longer have a use, are not removed since Apple always gives you the option to do it yourself even if there is no longer even compatibility. So now that we’re confined, it never hurts to take a look at those apps and clean up.

The ‘leftovers’ left from the old versions of macOS

First, open the Applications folder in the Finder (there is usually a shortcut in its sidebar). Take a good look at the applications you have there and review this list:

No, you don’t need to have iPhoto installed. It has been many years since the application was replaced by the modern Photos, and in addition it is very likely that you will not even be able to start it since Apple stopped maintaining it.

iWeb It is an application that lost all its meaning with the explosion of social networks and the ease we now have to share content, either publicly or privately. You can delete it without worry, even if you want to make a web page with it, the result would not be too compatible with today’s browsers.

The same can be said about iDVD. With very few exceptions, nobody already records their home videos on DVD discs thanks to the fact that we can share them through private links on YouTube, USB sticks or external discs and services such as WeTransfer and even iCloud Drive folders. In addition, Apple has spent years without supporting or updating this application.

If you still hang on with an old version of Office, like 2008 or 2011, chances are you have apps like Microsoft Messenger installed on the Mac. It has been a long time since that service stopped being used, so you can eliminate that application without problems. In fact, we recommend that you update the entire Office itself, since macOS Catalina is not capable of opening those old versions.

Any application that has a prohibited symbol above its icon It is no longer compatible with your Mac, so you can remove all programs that are in that state. There is no other choice, they no longer work. If they are applications that you need, you should look for alternatives or more modern versions.

Sometimes Apple automatically saves folders old versions of iMovie or iWork. If you use the most modern versions of these applications, you can delete the old versions without problem. What’s more: you can even remove modern versions if you don’t use them to save space. You can always re-download them for free in case of specific need.

DivX and other components like DivX player They have stopped making sense with the universal compatibility of players like VLC. Eliminate them without fear.

A little wildcard: if you installed Acrobat Reader Believing that it is an essential application to open PDF documents, don’t worry. Preview is capable of reading and even editing those PDF documents, so you can remove the official reader so that Adobe doesn’t bother you with its updates.

We have another little check left. Open System Preferences and look for these two items:

If you have installed Perian, the same applies as we have said with the case of DivX. You can delete everything, since if you install players like VLC you will not have compatibility problems with any video format.

You still have Flash player installed? It’s time to finish him off. Even Chrome has already disabled it from its own browser, and its final death will come soon.

Remember that you can uninstall the applications by deleting the program file directly, although a better way is using applications like AppCleaner. In the video above I explain how to do it easily, so that in addition to removing the application we also end up with its configuration files.

