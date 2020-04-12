Amiibo figures are one of those Big N products that have caused a lot of fury among players since they were first released, but we also don’t have to forget about the existence of amiibo cards, which can also be scanned to unlock additional content in some titles. Thus, together with the 3DS and Wii U games of TOanimal Crossing (New Leaf, Happy Home Designer and amiibo festival) Several collections of these cards were released and since they can now also be used in New Horizons and no new batches of them are produced anymore, second-hand prices are rising wildly.

Animal Crossing amiibo cards can also be used in New Horizons, which allows us to invite some neighbors to stay on our desert islands (after having given them some objects). So what is the main problem with this? Well, these cards are not sold in stores at present, since they were launched during the 3DS and Wii U era, and if any store still has it among their merchandise, these are stocks that were not sold at the time . However, the object of this news is not the official sale, but the second-hand sale, since, as reported by the English-language media Nintendo Life, some of these cards are already priced higher than New Horizons on eBay. What do you want to do with your favorite neighbor’s card? Well, it can be yours for some modest prices, including $ 75 or $ 64.99.

However, it was recently reported that these cards would be sold again in Japanese stores, and the same may happen with stores in the rest of the planet, so if this is the case, it is only a matter of time that these people who try to take advantage of those more desperate players or those more naive players to remain unsold this merchandise that now they put on sale at prices more than exorbitant.

