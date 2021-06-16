Some 900 people received expired covid vaccines

Almost 900 people received expired vaccines of Pfizer against COVID at a vaccination site in Times Square, said Tuesday the health authorities in New York.

The 899 people who received those doses between June 5 and 10 another Pfizer injection should be scheduled soon, the city’s Health Department said.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that manages the injections by contract with the municipality, he said in a statement

We apologize for the inconvenience to those who received the doses in question and we want Let them know first of all that we have been informed that there is no danger from the vaccines they received ”.

The spokesman for the Department of Health Patrick Gallahue He said that those who received the expired doses “have received emails, phone calls and letters have been sent to make sure they are aware of the situation.”

