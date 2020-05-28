EasyJet will cut 30% of its workforce, what will mean the loss of thousands of jobs, to cope with the long-term impact of the coronavirus crisis, as reported by the airline on Thursday to the London Stock Exchange.

The second-largest low-cost company in Europe will begin negotiations with employee representatives to address job cuts in the coming days. Although it has not yet provided concrete data, the company based in Luton, England, has about 15,000 employees, which would mean that about 4,500 jobs are at risk.

EasyJet is cutting expenses before return to service, in a context marked by the strong impact of the coronavirus crisis on the European travel market.

“We are having to consider very difficult decisions”, regretted the CEO of EasyJet, Johan Lundgren, who also foresees a slow recovery of the business before the Covid-19 with a demand “that will return to 2019 levels in about three years”. The company will operate 51 fewer aircraft than planned by the end of 2021 and will also streamline its network of European bases.

June 15

Flights will resume on June 15 on some routes, mainly within Britain and France, as the company has confirmed. Capacity will drop 30% in the fourth fiscal quarter, and although winter bookings were brought forward, in part this is due to changing flight dates.

Too has obtained two loans, has turned to the UK Covid Corporate Financing Facility and is trying to raise up to £ 650m (€ 724m) through the sale and lease of aircraft. Following these financing actions, the company expects to have generated a total additional liquidity of £ 2 billion (€ 2,228 million).

“We want to make sure that we get out of the pandemic as an even more competitive business than before, so that easyJet can prosper in the future ”, concluded Lundgren.