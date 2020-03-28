The quarantine continues to bring out the most intimate artistic sides of our athletes, forced to dedicate their time to other hobbies. Somdev Devvarman, who became No. 62 in the world in 2011, has emerged as a great composer and singer-songwriter. Don’t miss out on the Indian player composing a song with the coronavirus as the lead and, of course, playing it later.

Just a tiny song I wrote about being stuck in an apocalypse pic.twitter.com/x0lJsvafm2

– Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) March 27, 2020

