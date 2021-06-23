Solved the mystery of the spiral in the Pacific sky

Last June 18, a spiral in the sky caught the attention of hundreds of people in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, in the Southwest Pacific. Obviously, conspiracy theories about UFOs. However, it did not appear to be an object, but rather the trace of one.

Shortly after its appearance, the Association Calédonienne d’Astronomie (ACA) made a post on Facebook in which it theorized about its origin. They acknowledged not being sure, but there is a very plausible theory for what could be. And the most curious thing is that, if so, it could be repeated again next month. Another chance to see unusual shapes in the sky.

A mysterious spiral in the sky

The spiral in the sky appeared on the six in the afternoon, local time. Some people even managed to capture photos of the curious loop.

In fact, a similar event already took place in the same place in May

According to the ACA, they are not experts in this type of phenomenon, but it is impossible not to think about the event that took place in Norway in 2009.

This happened in the middle of the night, the December 9 of that year. Although known as the Norwegian anomalous spiral, it could also be seen and photographed in Sweden. It was composed of a blue ray, followed by a greyish spiral, the origin of which was initially a mystery.

Just a month before something similar had happened, although less shocking. Still, that was what made it clear what was going on, as both shows coincided with two failed Russian ballistic missile launch tests. He recognized it himself Ministry of Defence from that country shortly after. Apparently a takeoff error caused it to take off at the wrong angle, spinning into flames.

Therefore, it remained to be seen whether any launch near the Pacific when that spiral was observed in the sky. Interestingly, it didn’t just turn out that it did. We now know that, as in Norway, something similar but less striking was seen in May. It is enough to analyze the time to verify that in both cases it occurred half an hour after the launch of a Chinese Long March 2C rocket. This time it was not failed, but the launch angle could generate that curious figure.

It is the most plausible option. In addition, if so, it could be repeated in July, as a similar launch is expected. So no, it is not an unidentified flying object. It is the trace of an object that has already been identified. There is no conspiracy, but it is interesting.

