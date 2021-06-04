Solved the mystery of the origin of the Oort cloud

Where are you from?

The clarification of the origin of the Oort cloud has always been controversial for astronomers, since computer simulations have always yielded contradictory results, hence they concluded to study events separately. For this study, the researchers decided to try something different: use these phenomena examined separately but connecting them together, using the final result of the first calculation to start the next one. And they saw that in this way, it was possible to create the complete genesis of the Oort cloud.

The result, after the new simulations, is that the Oort cloud was formed from the remains of the protoplanetary disk of gas and debris in our solar system, which appeared about 4.6 billion years ago. And comet-like objects come from two different places in the cosmos: the first, thrown by the giant planets; the second, of other stars; that is, the Oort cloud would have captured comets that initially would have belonged to other stars when the Sun had just risen.

The Oort cloud arose from a cosmic conspiracy

“With our new calculations, we show that the Oort cloud arose out of a kind of cosmic conspiracy, in which the nearby stars, planets, and Milky Way played their part. Each of the individual processes alone would not be able to explain the Oort cloud. You really need the right interaction and choreography of all the processes together. And that, by the way, can be explained quite naturally from the environment of the first manifestation of the Sun. So, although the Oort cloud is complicatedly formed, probably not unique“explains astronomer Simon Portegies Zwart.