Solved the mystery of the dimming of Betelgeuse

When Betelgeuse, a bright orange star in the constellation Orion, became visibly darker in late 2019 and early 2020, the astronomical community was stumped.

Now, a team of astronomers has published new images of the star’s surface, taken with the VLT (Very Large Telescope) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which clearly show how its brightness changed. The new research reveals that the star was partially obscured by a cloud of dust, a discovery that solves the mystery of Betelgeuse’s “Great Dimming”.

At the end of 2019, Betelgeuse’s dimming (a change noticeable even with the naked eye) led Miguel Montargès and his team to point the ESO VLT at the star. An image from December 2019, compared to an earlier image taken in January of the same year, showed that the stellar surface had become darker, especially in the southern region. But the astronomical community was not clear about the reason.

The team continued to observe the star during its Great Dimming, capturing two other images in January 2020 and March 2020, very different from any before dark. By April 2020, the star had returned to its normal brightness.

“For once, we were seeing the appearance of a star changing in real time on a scale of weeks,” says Montargès, of the Paris Observatory in France and the University of Leuven in Belgium. The images now released are the only ones we have that show the surface of Betelgeuse changing in brightness over time.

In their new study, the team revealed that the mysterious dimming was caused by a dusty veil that obscured the star, which in turn was the result of a drop in temperature on Betelgeuse’s stellar surface.

The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation Orion, underwent an unprecedented dimming between late 2019 and early 2020. This impressive image of the star’s surface was taken with the SPHERE instrument, installed on ESO’s VLT, January 2020, and is one of the images captured during an observation campaign aimed at understanding why the star’s brightness lost intensity. The brightness of Betelgeuse returned to normal in April 2020. (Photo: ESO / M. Montargès et al.)

Betelgeuse’s surface changes regularly as giant gas bubbles move, shrink, and swell within the star. The team has concluded that some time before the Great Dimming, the star expelled a large bubble of gas that moved away from it. When, shortly after, an area of ​​the surface cooled, this decrease in temperature was sufficient for the gas to condense into a solid powder.

“We have been direct witnesses to the formation of so-called star dust,” says Montargès, whose study provides evidence that dust formation can occur very quickly and close to the surface of a star. “The dust ejected from cold and highly evolved stars, such as the ejection we just witnessed, could become the basic building blocks for the construction of terrestrial and life-like planets,” adds Emily Cannon of the University of Leuven, who also participated in the study.

Going beyond a simple dusty outburst, it was speculated that Betelgeuse’s dimming in brightness could indicate its impending doom with a spectacular supernova explosion. A supernova has not been observed in our galaxy since the 17th century, so astronomers today are not entirely sure what to expect from a star in the prelude to such an event. However, this new research confirms that Betelgeuse’s Great Dimming was not an early sign that the star was heading toward its final destination.

As Cannon sums up, witnessing the fading in brightness of such a well-known star was thrilling to astronomy professionals and hobbyists alike: “When we look at the stars at night, these bright little points of light seem perpetual to us. The dimming of Betelgeuse breaks this illusion. “

To monitor the changes of the star throughout the attenuation, the team used the SPHERE instrument (“Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research”, or “Search for exoplanets with high-contrast spectropolarimetry), installed in ESO’s VLT , in order to obtain images of the Betelgeuse surface, as well as data from the GRAVITY instrument, installed in ESO’s VLTI (the VLT interferometer). The telescopes, located at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in the Chilean Atacama desert, were a “vital diagnostic tool for uncovering the cause of this dimming event,” Cannon says. “We were able to observe the star not only as a point, but we were able to resolve the details of its surface and monitor it throughout the event,” adds Montargès.

Montargès and Cannon are eager to know what future astronomical tools can contribute to their investigation of Betelgeuse, (a red supergiant star), in particular what ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) will be able to offer. your study. “With the ability to achieve unprecedented spatial resolutions, the ELT will allow us to obtain direct images of Betelgeuse in remarkable detail,” says Cannon. “It will also significantly expand the sample of red supergiants whose surface we can resolve through direct imaging, further helping us unravel the mysteries behind the winds of these massive stars.”

This research work has been published under the title “A dusty veil shading Betelgeuse during its Great Dimming” in the academic journal Nature. (Source: ESO)