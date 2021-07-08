Solved the mystery of the curious shape of the Romanesco cauliflower

The mystery of the peculiar shape of the romanesco cauliflower has been resolved by an international team of scientists, in which the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP, joint center of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the CSIC) has participated.

The study, published this week in the journal Science, has been led by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the National Institute for Research in Informatics and Automation (INRIA) of that country.

These cauliflowers are actually buds programmed to turn into flowers, but never reach their goal; rather they become stalks that, in turn, continue to try to produce flowers

In the work, the researchers combined in vivo experiments with 3D computational models that reproduce the inflorescence development of plants. His aim was to discover the molecular foundations of the growth of cauliflowers in general, and Romanescos, in particular.

The team has found that both are actually a proliferation of buds (meristems) programmed to turn into flowers but never reach their goal. What they do is turn into stalks that, in turn, continue to try to produce flowers. Cauliflower is born from the repetition of this process, which causes a succession of stems on stems.

Stems that do not become flowers

Thus, the atypical form of romanesco is explained by the increasingly rapid production of stems that fail in their attempt to become flowers, while this production rate is constant in other cauliflowers. As a result, the inflorescence of the romanesco acquires a pyramidal structure composed of smaller pyramids, causing the fractal look Of the same.

“The meristems of cauliflower do not achieve the objective of forming flowers but they ‘remember’ that temporarily they did achieve a floral state. The additional mutations that affect the growth and activity of the meristems are those that cause the fractal forms characteristic of Romanesco ”, point out Francisco Madueño, Antonio Serrano and Carlos Giménez.

These three co-authors and researchers from the IBMCP have characterized the network of genes that determines the formation of a flower or a stem and whose activity is therefore altered in the meristems of cauliflower and romanesco.

Specifically, they observed how TFL1, an essential gene for the formation of stems, is activated by genes that promote the formation of flowers, an initially contradictory result but key to understanding the development of the inflorescence of plants and, specifically, the formation of structures as fascinating as the fractal of the romanesco.

Reference:

Eugenio Azpeitia, Gabrielle Tichtinsky, Marie Le Masson, Antonio Serrano-Mislata, Jérémy Lucas, Veronica Gregis, Carlos Gimenez, Nathanaël Prunet, Etienne Farcot, Martin M.Kater, Desmond Bradley, Francisco Madueño, Christophe Godin and Francois Parcy. “Cauliflower fractal forms arise from perturbations of floral gene networks”. Science, 2021.

