Solved the mystery of Jupiter’s auroras

Solved the mystery

To discover the sources of these eruptions, the researchers used NASA’s Juno probe, which orbits Jupiter, to closely survey the giant planet’s magnetosphere on July 16 and 17, 2017. At the same time, they had the XMM telescope. -Newton of the European Space Agency that orbits the Earth, remotely analyzes the X-rays of Jupiter.

Thanks to these data, scientists have discovered that These X-ray flashes are caused by periodic vibrations in Jupiter’s magnetic field lines, creating plasma waves that allow ions to “sail” into the atmosphere. where they collide at high speed and generate precisely these X-rays.

“We now know that these ions are carried by plasma waves, an explanation that had not been proposed before, although a similar process produces Earth’s own aurora. Therefore, could be a universal phenomenon, present in many different environments in space “, clarify the experts.

Are similar processes likely to occur around Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and probably on exoplanets as well? So the authors believe. They could occur with different types of charged particles ‘surfing’ the waves ”, explains Zhonghua Yao, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and co-author of the work published in the journal Science Advances.

Note: While a crucial auroral mechanism has been discovered, we have not yet managed to get the full picture of Jupiter’s incredible auroras.