Solved the mystery behind the mysterious ‘spiders’ of Mars

This structure has been observed mainly in the ice sheets of the South Pole region and the surrounding plains. Per se, They consist of a central depression from which radially meandering, often branched areas such as tree branches or lightning bolts start. that make us remember the legs of terrestrial spiders. If we increase the distance from the center, they become flatter. Sometimes we even see them superimposed, or in groups. They are usually accompanied by dark spots and fan-shaped shapes; a scene that can extend over tens of meters or even a kilometer.

“These features, which are not found on Earth, are believed to be carved into the Martian surface by the direct change of dry ice from solid to gas (sublimation) during spring,” the researchers state in their study published in the journal. Scientific Reports.

The experts carried out a series of experiments in the Open University’s Mars Simulation Chamber “to investigate whether patterns similar to Martian spiders could be formed by sublimation of dry ice.” That’s how it went. Under Martian atmospheric pressure, the blocks formed a gaseous layer around them as they hit the sandy surface. All of this left behind an eroded spider pattern. The sublimation was “much more vigorous than expected,” the researchers said, and material was thrown throughout the chamber.

“This research presents the first set of empirical evidence for a surface process believed to modify the polar landscape on Mars. Experiments directly show that the spider patterns we observe on Mars from orbit can be carved out by direct conversion of dry ice from solid to gas.. It is exciting because we are beginning to understand more about how the surface of Mars is changing seasonally today, “says Lauren McKeown, leader of the work.

These findings will be of great interest to any future robotic or human exploration of the planet and suggest that geomorphic processes on Mars they still have some secrets up their sleeve.