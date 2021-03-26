Solved the Cristiano operation. In this way, Real Madrid could sign Ronaldo



Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. EFE / Archive

Photo: Sascha Steinbach / EFE

Real Madrid could sign Cristiano Ronaldo again saving a lot of money as far as the player’s salary is concerned. This is because fiscal engineering could take on the stratospheric salary of the Portuguese crack. But for this, a very important condition must be met.

For this process to take place, Real Madrid would have to sign Ronaldo for just one season since in this way the tax regulations would allow the club and the player to save a significant sum because it is a short contract.

“If Madrid sign the Portuguese for a season, he would be considered as a non-resident in Spain, as 183 days of the calendar year did not pass. In this way, you would avoid paying 50% of your salary in Madrid and for other income such as sponsorships. As a non-resident, he would pay 19% only for his salary in Madrid… The footballer would not pay anything for image rights abroad ”. This was explained by the lawyer Toni Roca, an expert in Sports Law.

Advantages of a short contract for Madrid and Cristiano

With this operation, Madrid could match the 31 million euros that Juventus currently pays him. In this way, the merengue club would disburse 40 million, an amount similar to the one paid in the previous contract, but of which the footballer only received 20 million.

Another advantage for the player is that with non-resident status, you will not have to pay around 40 million that you receive due to the exploitation of your image rights all over the world.

However, the plan seems to bring the Portuguese star a season, since in 2022 the player would already be a resident, in the event that Madrid considers signing him for two seasons. This would make the white club have to pay double for the player, while Cristiano himself would pay 20 million euros for image rights. In this sense, neither Madrid nor the player would like the latter to be a resident. As explained by Roca.