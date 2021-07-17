Solve the mystery of Jupiter’s X-rays

Throughout history, auroras have been detected on seven planets in our solar system. Some of these light shows are visible to the human eye; others emit wavelengths of light that we can only see with specialized telescopes. Shorter wavelengths require more energy to produce. Jupiter has the most powerful auroras in the solar system and is the only one of the four giant planets with an aurora known to emit X-rays.

Astronomers have been fascinated with the X-ray emission from Jupiter’s auroras since their discovery four decades ago because it was unknown how the energy needed to produce it is generated. These striking Jovian Northern and Southern Northern Lights were known to be caused by ions colliding with Jupiter’s atmosphere. But until now scientists had no idea how the ions responsible for the X-ray light show are able to reach the atmosphere in the first place.

On Earth, auroras are usually visible only in a belt around the magnetic poles, between 65 and 80 degrees latitude. Beyond 80 degrees, the auroral emission disappears because the magnetic field lines leave the Earth and connect with the magnetic field of the solar wind, which is the constant flow of electrically charged particles that the Sun expels. They are the so-called lines of open field.

However, Jupiter’s X-ray rich auroras are different. They have telltale features of the action of a closed magnetic field, in which the magnetic field line leaves the planet at one pole and reconnects with the planet at the other.

The violet-hued structures correspond to X-ray emissions from Jupiter’s auroras, detected by NASA’s Chandra space telescope in 2007. They are superimposed on an image of Jupiter taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. (Images: NASA / CXC / SwRI / R.Gladstone et al. (X-ray); NASA / ESA / Hubble Heritage (AURA / STScI) (visible light))

William Dunn’s team from University College London in the United Kingdom combined measurements taken by NASA’s Juno space probe in orbit around Jupiter with data collected by ESA’s XMM-Newton astronomical satellite. Europea), in Earth orbit, to solve this 40-year mystery about the origins of Jupiter’s unusual X-ray auroras. And he has succeeded. For the first time, it has been possible to get a glimpse of the entire mechanism at work: The electrically charged atoms, or ions, responsible for the X-rays are “surfing” in the electromagnetic waves of Jupiter’s magnetic field and this carries them towards the atmosphere of the gas giant .

The phenomenon, described as “Electromagnetic Ion Cyclotron Waves (EMIC), allows particles to be directed along field lines. Guided by the field, the ions “surf” on top of these waves through millions of kilometers of space, eventually colliding with the planet’s atmosphere and unleashing X-ray-rich auroras. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)