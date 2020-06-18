Juan Carlos Unzué Thursday was facing one of the hardest days of his life. After doctors confirmed that she suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as THE A, the coach would communicate it publicly. In his appearance, Unzué showed integrity regarding the fight that awaits him, and had time to send an open message to Spanish politicians.

«We have a great country. Good weather, good people … We do not feel less than anyone, but neither more. There are many people who are having a hard time. For this reason, with more reason, empathy, solidarity, respect and then towards others have to come out. Do not doubt that we all have it inside », began Juan Carlos.

«For this too Politicians need to be referents and they are not. And they must be not for defending a personal or ideological interest, but for helping us to get out of this political and economic situation. Please, I say: solve everything as a team, those who are ruling and in opposition, and that they feel that they are involved and committed. As Francisco Giner said, we all know everything. Surely we will feel proud if they do so, « he asked in his public appearance.

The technician wanted to remember the toilets, with which he has had to deal in recent months due to his illness. «They have shown me the great capacity they have and they have confirmed what we have seen in these months. We are beating him for his work. Please, let’s not forget them.