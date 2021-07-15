Solutions to separate rooms with style

Today we bring you the best ideas of dividers to create different areas within your home in the easiest way.

There are many alternatives when it comes to divide your spaces, there are more subtle and decorative, as well as very marked and functional. Of course, they all help us take better advantage of shared environments, to capture our style and to achieve a more intimate corner.

Without a doubt, the most popular and practical separators are the folding screens. These decor classics allow you to hide an area out of sight, as well as create a little more instant privacy. There are endless designs in different materials and sizes, which will ensure you fill any corner with style. In addition, you can save and change them very easily, not to be missed!

The low and elongated furniture as drawers, dressers and auxiliary tables are ideal for small environments, since they help us to make a division without interrupting the visual.

In the same way, the armchairs are great to delimit the room and separate it from the rest of the house.

The curtains are not only for windows, they are also very useful for separate an environment in a subtle way and with romantic airs, especially if you use light fabrics, with transparency or natural fibers.

If we want to take advantage of space, few dividers are more functional than open bookshelves or bookcases. They serve both as storage and to display decorative objects that will fill the environment with life.

One of the most elegant decorative options that you can include are the wooden slats or curtains; you are together with the lattices, which usually have very interesting patterns, both in wood and metal, allow air flow and add a beautiful texture to the décor.

The glass or acrylic walls they are great for divide rooms without losing luminosityIn addition to being able to see from one place to another, you continue to enjoy the feeling of spaciousness that open spaces provide.

Another great way to easily differentiate zones is integrate natural elements as separators. You can place large plants, several plants at different levels, a hanging plant set, or just create a small wall of bamboo or wooden branches; the natural touch always looks good.

Separating rooms has never been easier with the help of these practical and creative solutions!