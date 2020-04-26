Stopped for over a month due to the coronavirus epidemic, like the other European championships, the Bundesliga could resume on May 9. A date deemed possible by two of the main leaders of the German Länder, the conservatives Armin Laschet and Markus Söder. The German Football League has for its part drafted a document to frame the conditions for a return to the field. According to Der Spiegel magazine, the main recommendation would be to organize the end of the season behind closed doors with a maximum of 300 people involved per match.

But then how to maintain the link with the supporters in these conditions if all the next meetings take place without spectators in the stands? The fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach, whose team occupies the fourth place in the ranking after 25 days, one point from the podium, have found a solution to say the least original. As its manager explains in the columns of L’Equipe, the fan club “Fan Projekt M’Gladbach” intends to fill the stands of Borussia-Park with models representing supporters. In ten days, nearly 6,500 cardboard figures were ordered by subscribers.

“These cardboard figures are both a sign of our attachment to our club and our desire to stay close to our team,” said Thomas L’Ewig, who takes care of this fan club. A company has also developed an application, “MeinApplaus” (“my applause”), to invite fans to be heard in stadiums … from their sofa. The principle: press buttons to applaud, whistle, encourage players or sing. The more fans will use this application, the more their encouragement will be heard via loudspeakers installed in the precincts of clubs that have established a partnership with the application.

Provided, of course, that the governing bodies validate such an idea. “My goal is to allow people to communicate their feelings directly, to make emotions visible, audible and measurable,” explained the daily Bild, Viktor Mraz, behind the project. In Germany, where the coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 4,400 people since its appearance in China in December, large popular rallies are banned at least until August 31.