Solutions for people with reduced mobility

Adapting spaces for people with reduced mobility can be a complex job. Society and public authorities must ensure that all spaces are adapted so that they can easily move from one place to another without violating their independence, as far as possible.

In places of customer service, such as restaurants or hotels, institutions, colleges, institutes and universities, they must have their access spaces conditioned to provide ease for people with reduced mobility, as well as it is important that at home, they have this type of resources. In this sense, there are devices specially manufactured to facilitate this work, such as stairlifts, elevators, ramps, domestic lifts and the like.

Why is it convenient to install a stairlift at home?

A stairlift can be a great alternative, since it has a lifting system that adapts to conventional ladders, and can be moved on a rail or guide. They are safe and ergonomic devices, their price in the market may vary, depending on the type of installation chosen, its size and the system.

If you have a relative with mobility difficulties and the house has two floors, it can be a practical and even economical solution if it is compared with other alternatives that aim to improve the mobility possibilities of the person, and even their quality of life, such as moving to a special center, making reforms or changing residence to live in a one-story house . However, this last alternative would not completely free you from having to make some adaptations.

To choose the most suitable stairlift, the first thing to consider is the type of staircase on which it is to be installed, that is, whether it is with a direct section or a curved section. Faced with both scenarios, this specialized market has been in charge of manufacturing various versions of this type of equipment, which involves the adaptation of mobility systems so that it can be adapt to various installation options.

On the other hand, more factors must be taken into account, such as location, that is, if it is an exterior or interior installation; the guide or rail model, which can be made of different materials, such as steel and aluminum, for example; and finally, the finish of the product, since it is a detail that can make both its quality and its price vary.

It is also important to clearly establish what are the differences between a stairlift for straight stairs and another for curved stairs. Although the difference may be obvious, it is appropriate to comment that the former are simpler and easier to install; while the latter must be adapted to the type of slope and include special accessories that allow you to solve the problems with the section.

For the selection of this equipment to be the most appropriate, you must have the advice and guidance of specialized distributors, who will be in charge of:

Offer specialized advice and help choose the best model, according to the type of ladder and that the options are adapted to the available budget. These companies must offer the technical installation service and the guarantee. It is also important that they offer a variety of products, so that you can have a good selection stock and feel safe when making the purchase.

What are the advantages of stairlifts

Although we have commented in general terms what are the benefits that are obtained when acquiring this equipment, it is necessary to insist in more detail on the advantages that they bring:

The first is comfort. It is undoubtedly an advantage that both the person with reduced mobility and their family members will enjoy, since assistance to go up and down the stairs will be minimized by a large percentage.Safety It is the second clear advantage of this list, since these chairs are of great quality and resistance, and in addition, they provide good levels of confidence for the user. The risk of falls and other serious accidents is significantly reduced. The space is another advantage to highlight, since they are teams that are not so big and can adapt very well to the environment. Some models are collapsible and fold back towards the wall, allowing the regular access path up the stairs to be extended for other people. Its good design makes it possible for this element not to be viewed as a nuisance, but as one more component of the decorative aspect of any place. The adaptability of these equipment allows them to be installed on all types of stairs, regardless of their shape. Finally, its price must be highlighted, since compared to other alternatives that facilitate the mobility of a person, it is one of the cheapest in related to the option of making reforms and adaptations in the home.

Home elevators

On the other hand, the different types of domestic elevators make this resource one of the most useful on the market, both for people with reduced mobility and for other users. They are ideal for installation in small buildings, but they are manufactured with the intention of being installed in the home, since it is a more modern and comfortable way of being able to go from one floor to another, within the same house.

Although it is an ideal solution for those homes where a person with reduced mobility lives, it is also a resource that can be useful for the whole family, since gives a lot of comfort.

Far from what you might think, it does not involve an exorbitant investment, so it is an alternative that meets the needs of families whose home has several floors and is large. When living with older people, for example, it is convenient to have a comfortable alternative of mobility, since we will not always be completely able to go down and up stairs permanently.

Among the main advantages of these single-family elevators, it is worth noting that they can be manufactured with very elegant designs to adapt them to the decorative style of the home. They can also be installed in buildings and have permanent technical assistance.