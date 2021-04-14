Soltec slows down its stock market recovery

Soltec goes back the way he used to. It continues to be one of the most penalized values ​​in the Continuous Market. Specific falls above 30%, surrounded by renewables and photovoltaics to be exact. The stock market in general is not at all clear in a context of continuous change, despite the highs on Wall Street, and in which the negative trend for the values ​​of its sector continues to pay for the considered overbought of the same last year and from the beginning of the present.

A trend also very volatile, without settling, neither normal business volumes nor its direction. The value has recovered, as we see in its quotation graph, a relevant journey until accumulating, from the end of March to the beginning of April, consecutive gains that exceeded 15.5% for Soltec. However, this trend has turned downward again until fall 2.4% in the last twenty sessions, leaving behind what has been achieved.

Its price continues to fall until it has cut so far since last January 4 by 30.4%. Since the lows of the year, the value has recovered 21% but it is separated by no less than 64% from the highs harvested in the current trading year.

In addition, a constant domino effect is taking place among the sector’s values: all the negative news or downward recommendations that loom over one of the big ones, Solaria, are immediately spread to the company as well as to the rest of renewables.

To this add thats investors are not clear on the pace to follow. It seemed that cyclicality and value were gaining ground, even though fundamentals continue to be in the background since the pandemic began, but the uncertainty is still very present, now also with the possibility, verified in the forecasts, that the vaccine marks an economic rhythm of the recovery and heterogeneous.

And therefore the countries with the highest level of immunization gain ground and time in returning to the activity that we know. This is the case of the differences between the United States and Europe. There the prospects improve in the face of community downward revisions and the delay in accounting for public aid.

All of this is reflected in the persistence of the doubts of investors, who do not finish seeing that the prospects of these renewable companies take hold, especially in view of the expected avalanche of the sector’s IPOs, which has already forced its stock market venture to paralyze, as in the case of Capital Energy, due to lower valuations.

And we are talking about companies, let’s never forget it, that have earned triple digits in the past year. More than dazzling, the trajectory of Soltec, which even subtracting that negative 30.34% this year has gained no less than 142.7% since its debut on the stock market at the end of last October.

