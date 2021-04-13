Solskjaer’s son comes to his father’s defense and attacks Mourinho

04/13/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son came to his father’s defense after the tense moment between the Norwegian coach and José Mourinho. In an exchange of words between the two coaches, his son took the opportunity to respond to the Portuguese’s accusations against his father.

After a Son fall that annulled the first goal Of the “red devils” in the match between Tottenham and Manchester United (1-3), the Norwegian was the one who started the first criticisms of the controversial play. “If my son stays on the floor for three minutes and needs his ten companions to help him get up, I can tell you that he will not have anything to eat. “

To the harsh words of the Norwegian, Mourinho decided to defend his player. “Son is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole“. It was from the confrontation that they established between the two that the response of Solskjaer’s son emerged.

In the local press, Noah Solskjaer thus added to the tension between the two technicians. “I always have food. I can reassure everyone about that. José Mourinho probably just wanted to distract from the fact that they had lost. “

After a first part where the London team won controversially, coincidentally with a goal from Son, finally the The second half would end up deciding the balance by those of Manchester with three goals. Solskjaer’s men thus maintain a distance that practically strengthens them in second place in the table.