Solskjaer recalled when he ruled out a player for a ‘mohicao’ haircut

To convince a technician all the details count, even some are usually more exquisite or strict than others in matters that have nothing to do with sports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer He also revealed a discard without seeing the footballer play, it was enough for him to see his hair to leave.

“I once went to see a footballer and when I was coming out of the locker room and walking through the tunnel on my way to the field, I noticed that he had a haircut to the ‘mohican’. And that’s when we came back, ”Solskjaer reminded Sky Sports.

At that stage, the current Manchester United technical director was in his native Norway directing Molde. He was on the club’s bench from 2011 to 2013 and won three titles: 2 leagues and 1 Norwegian Cup.

“I told my scout, ‘Let’s go, I’m not interested.’ It was a very short scouting trip “, he remembered smiling.

With Bruno Fernandes Solskjaer it was perfect

His gaze was not wrong with Bruno Fernandes. He went to see the midfielder when he was at Sporting Clube de Portugal and months later he began to change the face of the club.

“What you see up close is his personality. It is very important for him to win. He did not allow anyone to rest. I wanted to be the best all the time, ”he acknowledged.

The decision to bring in Bruno Fernandes was so positive that the player is considered, along with Kevin De Bruyne, the best midfielder in the Premier League.