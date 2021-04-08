Solskjaer pronounces on the substitution of David De Gea

04/07/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

Dean Henderson’s start in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Brighton has put the spotlight on Old Trafford’s goal. The substitution of David De Gea, available after returning from his paternity leave, invites us to think that there may be a paradigm shift in goal, but Solskjaer wanted to defuse the issue at a press conference prior to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

In the previous match against Granada, the Red Devils coach has warned that De Gea’s substitution does not have to set a precedent. “When you are part of Manchester United, you will always have competition. No player comes to sit on the bench, and no player is guaranteed a seat. They all have the ambition to occupy a place in the starting eleven “.

Solskjaer himself has suffered this competition in his flesh during his time as a player. “When I was a player, I had to compete with the likes of Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Louis Saha and Ruud van Nistelrooy. My goal was to convince the coach that, despite the signings, I was going to give everything to be able to play. David has been in Manchester for ten years, he has experience in overcoming challenges. “

However, Rio Ferdinand was concerned about the loss of De Gea’s ownership in an interview for BT Sport. “If Dean Henderson ends this season as a starter, then David will do everything possible to get out of this club, I’m sure. ” assured the former defender of the Red Devils.

Ferdinand shared the bench with De Gea during the first years of the Spanish international in Manchester, and ensures that he does not conceive the possibility of seeing him in a secondary role. “He loves Manchester, he lives and breathes this club, he has done it since he is here. However, I do not think he is capable of assuming the role of substitute, he would end up leaving the club. He will support his Henderson, but when he gets home at night, his pride and ego will be hurt. “