Solskjaer avoids the Varane issue

Varane rejects the renewal and wants to sign for PSG

Raphaël Varane is getting closer to signing for him Manchester United and leave the Real Madrid, although still The rumor has not been confirmed. Neither the player nor the two clubs have wanted to announce the final decision.

With this in mind, they asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at a press conference on the issue that intrigues the world of football. However, the technician decided not to comment on anything on the subject and left the matter assuring that he “does not speak of other players who do not belong to his property”, something totally habitual.

On the contrary, Norwegian is one of the most interested in press to the english club for close the signing of Varane as soon as possible and so the French player can join as quickly as possible to the preseason stage.

Varane, for his part, is avoiding the disturbing decision to rush your vacation to the max. At the end of his rest period, the player will return to Real Madrid to reach an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti, the new coach of the white club.

Ancelotti’s express request for Real Madrid