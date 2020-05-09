In an interview with ‘Sky’, Red Devils coach says he hopes to see the partnership between the French ace, who has already recovered from an ankle injury, and Bruno Fernandes

In an interview with Sky, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer assumed that Paul Pogba will remain with the English team next season. The Norwegian captain said he hoped to see the partnership between the French ace, who has already recovered from an ankle injury, and Bruno Fernandes, in his team’s midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been Manchester United’s coach since March 2019 (PAUL ELLIS / .)

Photo: Lance!

Bruno arrived at Manchester United in late January from Sporting-POR, in a negotiation that is being investigated by FIFA after a complaint from Sampdoria. However, he has not yet managed to act alongside the Frenchman, who was injured before the pandemic.

The club awaits a position by the British federation and health agencies to resume activities. Meanwhile, the coach stressed that he trusts both players and intends to have a stronger United when he returns to the season.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea and outside the qualifying zone for the Champions League. In addition, the club remains alive in the Europa League round of 16. In the first game of the stage, they thrashed LASK Linz, away from home, by 5 to 0, on March 12th.

So far, Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals and conceded three assists in nine games and 667 minutes in all competitions of the season, while the Frenchman, due to injuries, played only eight games and still scored.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018