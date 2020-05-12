Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The qualifiers for the Latin country closed on May 10 with a record of registered. Nearly 3,000 gamers confirmed their attendance for what will be the largest deathmatch of the 35 nations in which Solo Q will be held.

That if the organization is still leaking the latest details. According McFly, in charge of attention of the official Discord of the Chilean competition, between minors and foreigners, the total number of registered for the Chilean territory would be close to 2,600 people.

A fact for nothing less, considering that the second country with the most registered for the League of Legends tournament rankings is France, a nation that registers just over 1,700 confirmed players for the duel in the top line.

Red Bull will confront thousands of players from 35 competing countries, making it the most important championship for casual gamers in the world.

Unlike other League of Legends competitions -where the destruction of the enemy nexus defines the winner-, in SoloQ the person who reaches the “First Blood!” Wins. , destroy the opponent’s tower, or manage to eliminate 100 minions.

With 35 countries in competition and several qualifiers in progress, fans of this sudden death for League of Legends can follow each and every one of the results on the toornament platform.

On May 15 the tournament will start in Chile, which will be held completely online every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, under the “best of one” modality (Bo1). Will Zaphyr, the winner of the previous edition

of this competition (Player One) be the winner again?

Stay tuned to our coverage, that every week we will be reviewing the details and the most relevant of this competition.

