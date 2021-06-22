Solo: Emilia Clarke has ideas for a spin-off series of her character for Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% did a miracle in a bad way. It was the first Star Wars movie to fail at the box office. That translates to that killing off any possible sequels or spinoff projects to Han Solo’s youthful adventures. It is likely that this was the reason why films focused on the past of iconic Star Wars characters were not produced. Now those kinds of projects are taking shape as Disney Plus series.

In this sense, Emilia Clarke said she had ideas for a possible film focused on Qi’ra, her character in said film. That’s what he revealed in an interview for THR. The bad thing is that, as she said, Disney Plus does not seem to think the same at the moment, so she is going to write to see if it makes them change their opinion:

She is the one with the most unresolved issues… I really had pages about what her life was like before and how it would be afterwards. But I’m afraid I haven’t heard from Disney Plus on this matter, so maybe I’ll write it down and send it to you. It’s going to be like, ‘Hey guys, I have some ideas.

It is good to know that the actress herself is interested in us knowing more about her character’s past. With any luck, she could convince the studio to make a Disney Plus series of the character. We all know that Disney is interested in producing more Star Wars series for its streaming service, but we do not know if it has the interest of doing a spin-off of a movie that did not work in theaters.

From a financial point of view that is seen as a great risk that they would have no reason to take. What they are interested in is getting subscribers for Disney Plus and I don’t think they think that a series based on a movie that didn’t know how to connect with the audience is going to do it. The actress is going to have to be very persuasive if she wants to convince them. Most likely, if it happens, they will distance the story in one way or another from Only.

On the other hand, it is interesting to wonder what ideas the actress has. What he said sounds like he might be thinking of a prequel or a sequel, or something that happens at the same time before and after the movie. Perhaps you are planning to tell the story of how your character rose in the criminal world and the adventures you went on as the head of a criminal group. It is an aspect of the Star Wars universe that surely more than one fan would like to explore.

On the other hand, last year Ron Howard gave the reasons why he thinks that film failed miserably. The first, in his opinion, was the release of it in May, instead of December. The second is that not all fans wanted to see a Han Solo origin story; what they really wanted to see was a movie about the character starring Harrison Ford. Perhaps something that recounted his adventures before his fateful death at the hands of his own son:

Going back and reviewing an origin story for a beloved character might not be what fans were looking for. It seemed to me that when it had its premiere, big but not as big as the others [películas], I think that [solo] they were the hardcore fans. [La caída en audiencia] it tells you how many people are just copycats who have to wait to see what people think.

The last reason is that the trolls were very active attacking this movie and it is thought that they affected its performance.

