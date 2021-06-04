Solo: A Star Wars Story: Emilia Clarke’s character makes her comic book debut and the actress reacts

Throughout the years, Star Wars has been one of the most exploited franchises in film and television with results ranging from the sublime to the lamentable. An example that could fall into this second category is Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, from 2018, a film that was harshly criticized by specialists due, mostly, to its lack of substance.

In this way, for all the fans who did get excited about this film, the possibility of a sequel has increasingly faded, but now, the debut of the character of Qi’ra, played in the film by Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones – 83%, Hidden Voices – 36%), in a new comic in the franchise has made everyone speculate and even the actress herself could not contain her excitement (via ComicBook.com).

A new line of Star Wars comics was recently released, titled War of the Bounty Hunters, and the first issue features Qi’ra, who is still working with Crimson Dawn, the criminal company she allied with at the end of Han Solo: A Star Wars story.

Fans will be very happy to see that the story of Han Solo’s childhood best friend continues, but one person who is especially happy is her own. Emilia clarke, who recently told ComicBook.com that simply seeing her character as part of the universe means a lot to her.

It means a lot. It means the absolute world. I know your backstory. I know their history. Maybe the movie didn’t get there, but it was a great honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actress. So seeing the character really take it back to the origin of it all, bringing it into the family in that way, kind of cemented it. I didn’t expect to be so touched by it.

Solo: A Star Wars Story It is the lowest grossing entry in the franchise’s new generation of films and was reportedly the reason the standalone Star Wars spin-offs seemingly collapsed after just two entries. However, it cannot be denied that the film still has a significant fan base who would pay to see how the story continues.

The appearance of Clarke’s character in these new comics is undoubtedly a great gift for these fans, although the reality is that it is very likely that the actress will never have the opportunity to play Qi’ra in future projects again. While fans have been fighting over such things, none of the people involved in creating the first film have given much hope for a sequel.

