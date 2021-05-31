Solís and Núñez dispute the WBA-Fedelatin belt this Thursday in Panama

By Jesús Milano

Former world champion Liborio Solís will return to the ring this Thursday, June 3 to face Cuban Leosdán Núñez for the Fedelatin bantamweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) at the Palacio Dorado, in Panama City.

The Venezuelan has been another victim of inactivity due to the pandemic and has not fought since February 2020. Solís held the world super flyweight title a few years ago and although he has not had luck at bantamweight, he has done great fighting in the division.

In his last bout, the 39-year-old veteran lost a split decision to Guillermo Ringondeaux in a difficult bout in which Solís nearly knocked out the Antillean in the first round.

For his part, Núñez is a rising Cuban boxer based in Panama. He is 26 years old and is coming off a split decision loss against Mexico’s Salvador Juárez in a fight in which there was no regional belt at stake.

Solís has a record of 30 wins, 6 losses and 1 draw, with 14 knockouts. Núñez, meanwhile, has 11 wins, 1 loss and 5 knockouts.