Solidness returns to Girona at the right time

04/19/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

Carles rosell

The last day was round for Girona. Goleado to Zaragoza (3-0) to cut points to Sporting and Rayo, and Juan Carlos who returned to leave his goal to zero. He got it after twelve consecutive days fitting. Since the end of January, against Espanyol, which was not successful.

Despite the irregularity, the team had been able to strengthen its defense throughout the first round. After halfway through the championship, things changed. In a dozen games in a row, with results of all kinds, the team did nothing but conceal goals. Until last Friday. finally. From January until then, he had conceded against Mallorca (1-0), Leganés (0-2), Mirandés (3-3), Castellón (2-1), Fuenlabrada (1-1), Almería (0-1) , Lugo (1-1), Las Palmas (1-2), Albacete (2-1), Sabadell (2-2), Ponferradina (3-1) and Rayo Vallecano (2-1).

A negative streak that has prevented the Catalan team from having any more points in the locker, something that would come in handy right now to be able to get even closer to the goal of promotion.

This change in inertia has coincided with the new system that has been implemented Francisco. For almost a month and a half, the coach opted for a defense of three centrals and two lanes. Drawing that he has used, at least from the start, in seven of the last eight games. More goals have been received, but the positive results have come. So much so, that the distance to the play-off is four points. Still far, but not that far.